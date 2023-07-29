Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Chalets for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
For sale a complex in Greece consisting of three villas with an area of 600 m2 on the Halkid…
€ 5,900,000
Chalet 12 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Chalet 12 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 85 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 85 m2, 2 Lev…
€ 2,100,000
Chalet 12 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Chalet 12 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Floor -1
Poseidi SALE Residential Building 12 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 500 m2, Basem…
€ 2,500,000
Chalet 14 bedrooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Chalet 14 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 593 m²
Floor -1
Taxiarchis SALE Residential Building 14 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 593 m2, Ba…
€ 1,275,000
Chalet 9 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Chalet 9 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 620 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono SALE Residential Building 9 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 4 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Are…
€ 570,000

