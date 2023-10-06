Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  5. Bungalow

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with furniture, with mountain view, with central heating in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with furniture, with mountain view, with central heating
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
Magnificent home in Sani with this easy living home with a great floor plan and is a bungalo…
€250,000

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir