Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
323
The Municipality of Sithonia
117
Nikiti
101
Kassandria
55
The municipality Nea Propontida
39
Polygyros
38
Nea Moudania
26
Municipality of Aristotle
20
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 150,000
4 room apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
Reccommended for sale an apartment in a complex near the beautiful beach in a green area sur…
€ 450,000

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir