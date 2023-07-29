Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
323
The Municipality of Sithonia
117
Nikiti
101
Kassandria
55
The municipality Nea Propontida
39
Polygyros
38
Nea Moudania
26
Municipality of Aristotle
20
1 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 155,000
2 room apartment in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 170,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€ 215,000
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Loutra, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 72,000
1 room apartment in Loutra, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
€ 165,000
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 158,000
1 room apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 87,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€ 175,000
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Two-bedroom, first-floor Halkidiki apartment for sale in a small building centrally located …
€ 98,000
2 room apartment in Moles Kalyves, Greece
2 room apartment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A substantial beachfront and completely furnished first-floor apartment with two bedrooms an…
€ 155,000
1 room apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
4 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Impressive house 125 SQ M, in Kassandra Halkidiki for sale fully furnished and equipped to a…
€ 245,000
4 room apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This fabulous corner beachfront villa enjoys a central and quiet location in one of Nea Skio…
€ 1,490,000
1 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
1 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 148,000
4 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
4 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€ 230,000
2 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€ 250,000
4 room apartment in Fourka, Greece
4 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
This versatile maisonette is surrounded by the pine tree-covered hills of Skala Fourka, 100 …
€ 410,000
2 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This penthouse maisonette apartment with sea views really stands out from the competition lo…
€ 159,000
1 room apartment in Toroni, Greece
1 room apartment
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 110,000
6 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
6 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Enjoy panoramic ocean views from this functional 3-level mission-style home ideal for a larg…
€ 650,000
5 room apartment in Loutra, Greece
5 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 159 m²
Super opportunity to take over this family-run building and business for sale in Loura Kassa…
€ 230,000
2 room apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
An opulent penthouse apartment this is centrally situated in the vibrant Halkidiki borough o…
€ 325,000
2 room apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This lovely, recently semi-renovated apartment, offers sea views towards Sithonia and beachf…
€ 250,000
2 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
€ 290,000

