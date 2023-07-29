UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kassandra
323
The Municipality of Sithonia
117
Nikiti
101
Kassandria
55
The municipality Nea Propontida
39
Polygyros
38
Nea Moudania
26
Municipality of Aristotle
20
Ierissos
13
Neos Marmaras
7
Gerakini beach
3
98 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2
1
1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3
1
2/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 170,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
1
1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€ 215,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
2
1
1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 210,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
1
1
1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 72,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
1
2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
€ 165,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
2
1
1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 158,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
2
1
1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 87,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
2
For sale duplex of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€ 175,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
2
1
1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
2
1
1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 150,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2
1
54 m²
1
Two-bedroom, first-floor Halkidiki apartment for sale in a small building centrally located …
€ 98,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
2
1
56 m²
A substantial beachfront and completely furnished first-floor apartment with two bedrooms an…
€ 155,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
2
1
1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
2
1
1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
4
2
125 m²
Impressive house 125 SQ M, in Kassandra Halkidiki for sale fully furnished and equipped to a…
€ 245,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
4
5
166 m²
This fabulous corner beachfront villa enjoys a central and quiet location in one of Nea Skio…
€ 1,490,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2
1
2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 148,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
5
2
2
For sale duplex of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€ 230,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
1
2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 110,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
4
2
1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€ 250,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
4
3
125 m²
This versatile maisonette is surrounded by the pine tree-covered hills of Skala Fourka, 100 …
€ 410,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2
2
80 m²
This penthouse maisonette apartment with sea views really stands out from the competition lo…
€ 159,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Toroni, Greece
2
1
2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 110,000
Recommend
6 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
6
4
320 m²
Enjoy panoramic ocean views from this functional 3-level mission-style home ideal for a larg…
€ 650,000
Recommend
5 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
5
5
159 m²
Super opportunity to take over this family-run building and business for sale in Loura Kassa…
€ 230,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
2
1
72 m²
An opulent penthouse apartment this is centrally situated in the vibrant Halkidiki borough o…
€ 325,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
2
1
67 m²
This lovely, recently semi-renovated apartment, offers sea views towards Sithonia and beachf…
€ 250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
2
2
80 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
€ 290,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
