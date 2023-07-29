Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
323
The Municipality of Sithonia
117
Nikiti
101
Kassandria
55
The municipality Nea Propontida
39
Polygyros
38
Nea Moudania
26
Municipality of Aristotle
20
Show more
14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 158,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€ 175,000
7 room apartment in Paliouri, Greece
7 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Holiday Living in a quiet location on the outskirts of Paliouri. The building built in 1989 …
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Kalandra, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€ 115,000
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Villa only meters from the sandy beach in the quiet area of KSENIA, with a total of 200 sq m…
€ 490,000
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Timeless yet modern and located in the popular and vibrant town of PEFKOHORI with a strollin…
€ 670,000
1 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
1 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floo…
€ 180,000
4 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the semi-ba…
€ 130,000
2 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 270,000
2 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 270,000
2 room apartment in Kriopigi, Greece
2 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
€ 140,000
4 room apartment in Kalandra, Greece
4 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€ 100,000
2 room apartment in Kriopigi, Greece
2 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
€ 140,000

