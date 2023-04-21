Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Chalkida, Greece

Nea Palatia
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath 32 m²
€ 60,000
Oropos northeast of Athens, Halkoutsi area, 32 m2 studio. Corner on the first floor in excel…

Properties features in Chalkida, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir