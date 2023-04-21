UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos chalkideon
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Chalkida, Greece
Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
Amarynthos
7
Nea Artaki
4
Aliveri
2
Drosia
2
Vasiliko
2
Psachna
1
Vathy
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
79 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Nireos Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,580,000
For sale Apartment of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
1 room Cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Seta, Greece
14 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loukisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
1 room apartment
Agios Loukas, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 55,650
For sale Apartment of 43 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor The first f…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
1 room Cottage
Vathy, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
3 room cottage
Gymno, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the g…
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room townhouse
demos chalkideon, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
2 room apartment
Fylla, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
3 room townhouse
Nireos Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
4 room apartment
Panorama, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
4 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
-1/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale Apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Chalkida, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map