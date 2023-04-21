UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos chalkideon
Houses
Houses for sale in Chalkida, Greece
Nea Palatia
23
Eretria
15
Amarynthos
6
Drosia
2
Nea Artaki
2
Aliveri
1
Vasiliko
1
Vathy
1
112 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath
120 m²
€ 130,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The owne…
3 room cottage
Oropos, Greece
1 bath
210 m²
€ 285,000
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Faros, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
5 bath
260 m²
€ 300,000
Oropos north of Athens, Halkoutsi: 260 m2 detached house on a plot of 600 m2. and in excelle…
Cottage
Oropos, Greece
600 m²
€ 220,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Politia, Greece
420 m²
€ 120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 120,000
Oropos north-east of Athens Halkoutsi area, detached house of 85sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m.…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
4 room house
Eretria, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Private house on the island of Evia with an area of 190sq.m. 800m from the pool.& nbsp ; 1s…
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
1 room Cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning, …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage
Agii Apostoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 108,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pili, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
7 room house
Sykamino, Greece
4 bath
253 m²
€ 90,000
Property Code: 1103 - House FOR SALE in Attika - East Sykamino for €90.000. This 253 sq. m. …
5 room house
Theologos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
395 m²
€ 300,000
An amassing cottage at an ideal place appropriate for family vacations. Very near by to Athe…
Villa 3 room villa
Avlona, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
295 m²
€ 490,000
Villa for sale in Sikamino of Rest of Attica for 490.000€ (Listing No FG070). Another proper…
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Seta, Greece
14 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loukisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor The first f…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
1 room Cottage
Vathy, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
