Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon

Residential properties for sale in Chalkida, Greece

Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
Amarynthos
7
Nea Artaki
4
Aliveri
2
Drosia
2
Vasiliko
2
Psachna
1
Show more
141 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 130,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
1 room apartment in demos chalkideon, Greece
1 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale Apartment of 1406 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment in Nireos Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Nireos Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,580,000
For sale Apartment of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in demos chalkideon, Greece
1 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The owne…
1 room studio apartment in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath 32 m²
€ 60,000
Oropos northeast of Athens, Halkoutsi area, 32 m2 studio. Corner on the first floor in excel…
3 room cottage in Oropos, Greece
3 room cottage
Oropos, Greece
1 bath 210 m²
€ 285,000
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Faros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Faros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
5 bath 260 m²
€ 300,000
Oropos north of Athens, Halkoutsi: 260 m2 detached house on a plot of 600 m2. and in excelle…
Cottage in Oropos, Greece
Cottage
Oropos, Greece
600 m²
€ 220,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room apartment in Skala Oropou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Politia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Politia, Greece
420 m²
€ 120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 120,000
Oropos north-east of Athens Halkoutsi area, detached house of 85sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m.…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
4 room house in Eretria, Greece
4 room house
Eretria, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Private house on the island of Evia with an area of 190sq.m. 800m from the pool.& nbsp ; 1s…
2 room apartment in demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 100,000
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.& nbsp; in the 1st. Floor.& …
2 room apartment in Psachna, Greece
2 room apartment
Psachna, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Villa 4 room villa in Sykamino, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottage in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
4 room apartment in Limni, Greece
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room Cottage in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning, …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ritsona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage in Agii Apostoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Agii Apostoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room apartment in Nea Palatia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 25,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Seta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 108,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pili, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
7 room house in Sykamino, Greece
7 room house
Sykamino, Greece
4 bath 253 m²
€ 90,000
Property Code: 1103 - House FOR SALE in Attika - East Sykamino for €90.000. This 253 sq. m. …

Properties features in Chalkida, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir