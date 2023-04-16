Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Chalcedon, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 5 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 160,000
New, three-storey townhouses located in the suburbs of northern capital Thessaloniki.Each ho…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
A townhouse for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The area of ​​the three-storey house is…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir