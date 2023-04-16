Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Chalcedon, Greece

6 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Anchialos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Anchialos, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
A beautifully furnished villa in walking distance from the sea. Location of the house is per…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
A beautiful villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki with a picturesque view to Thermaiko …
Cottage 4 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
1 room Cottagein Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
Villa Villain Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,100,000
Villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of three floors. On the groun…
Villa 9 room villain Anchialos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Anchialos, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
We offer you a luxury villa in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Area of ​​the three-level villa is …
