Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Chalcedon
Houses
Houses for sale in Chalcedon, Greece
villas
3
cottages
10
House
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Xirochori, Greece
3
1
112 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€98,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Chalcedon, Greece
3
95 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€70,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
8
3
A beautiful villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki with a picturesque view to Thermaiko …
€1,50M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
4
205 m²
3
A townhouse for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The area of the three-storey house is…
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
5
450 m²
2
A two-storey cottage overlooking the sea for sale in the coastal suburb of Thessaloniki. The…
€600,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
4
300 m²
1
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
€425,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
1
220 m²
2
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
€1,35M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
1
350 m²
3
For sale. A cottage with an area of 350 square meters in the exclusive area of Thessalonik…
€370,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
6
150 m²
3
Detached house in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The house consists of three floors and has its o…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
1
380 m²
3
Villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of three floors. On the groun…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
10
500 m²
3
We offer you a luxury villa in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Area of the three-level villa is …
€1,70M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
1
315 m²
3
For sale two cottages under construction in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Located on a hill w…
€130,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
6
300 m²
3
We offer you a three-storey house in the exclusive district of Thessaloniki. Downstairs ther…
€700,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
6
3
340 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€370,000
Recommend
