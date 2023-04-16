Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chalcedon, Greece

25 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Xirochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xirochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Chalcedon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalcedon, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 160,000
New, three-storey townhouses located in the suburbs of northern capital Thessaloniki.Each ho…
Villa 5 room villain Anchialos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Anchialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 317 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplac…
Villa 9 room villain Anchialos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Anchialos, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
A beautifully furnished villa in walking distance from the sea. Location of the house is per…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
A beautiful villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki with a picturesque view to Thermaiko …
Townhouse 4 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
A townhouse for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The area of ​​the three-storey house is…
Cottage 5 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
A two-storey cottage overlooking the sea for sale in the coastal suburb of Thessaloniki. The…
Cottage 4 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
1 room Cottagein Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
1 room Cottagein Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
For sale. A cottage with an area of ​​350 square meters in the exclusive area of Thessalonik…
Cottage 6 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Detached house in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The house consists of three floors and has its o…
Villa Villain Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,100,000
Villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of three floors. On the groun…
Villa 9 room villain Anchialos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Anchialos, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
We offer you a luxury villa in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Area of ​​the three-level villa is …
1 room Cottagein Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 130,000
For sale two cottages under construction in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Located on a hill w…
Cottage 6 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
We offer you a three-storey house in the exclusive district of Thessaloniki. Downstairs ther…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Anchialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room apartmentin gephyra, Greece
1 room apartment
gephyra, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin gephyra, Greece
2 room apartment
gephyra, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin gephyra, Greece
2 room apartment
gephyra, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin gephyra, Greece
2 room apartment
gephyra, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin gephyra, Greece
1 room apartment
gephyra, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin gephyra, Greece
2 room apartment
gephyra, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin Anchialos, Greece
1 room apartment
Anchialos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 36,000
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartmentin Chalcedon, Greece
3 room apartment
Chalcedon, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 87,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
