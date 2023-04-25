Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Chaidari
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Chaidari, Greece

1 room Cottage in Chaidari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chaidari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
2 bath 140 m²
€ 380,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens West: Peristeri - Kipoupoli 125 Sq.m., 4 Bedr…
2 room house in Chaidari, Greece
2 room house
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 75,000
Bright and spacious apartment in good condition for family accommodation in an ideal locatio…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
82 m²
€ 170,000
For Sale || Residential Detached house  || Athens West: Peristeri - Kipoupoli 82 Sq.m., 1 Be…
3 room cottage in Chaidari, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaidari, Greece
90 m²
€ 85,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia 90 Sq.m., 3 Bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottage in Chaidari, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaidari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 395 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 4 room villa in Chaidari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaidari, Greece
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,434,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
