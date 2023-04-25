Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chaidari, Greece

1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 42 m²
€ 63,000
Peristeri west of Athens, Lofos Axiomatikon area, apartment of 42 sq.m. on Thivon str, 2nd f…
3 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 112 m²
€ 170,000
Ilion northwest of Athens Elaion area, nera municipa;ity of Petroupoli, floor apartment of 1…
1 room Cottage in Chaidari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chaidari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
2 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 73 m²
€ 100,000
2 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 81 m²
€ 160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
2 bath 140 m²
€ 380,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens West: Peristeri - Kipoupoli 125 Sq.m., 4 Bedr…
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 80,000
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens West: Peristeri - 55 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom…
2 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 85,000
3 facades Elevated ground floor. Airy, bright with lots of windows and patio doors. All room…
4 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
4 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 222,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
3 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
2 bath 163 m²
€ 230,000
For sale - - Residential apartment - - West Athens: Petroupoli - 163 Sq.m., 3 Rooms, 2 Bathr…
2 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 115,000
For Sale - - Residential Apartment - - Athens West: Peristeri - Lofos Axiomatikon 85 Sq.m., …
3 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 230,000
For sale - - Living - West Athens: Peristeri - 150 sqm, 3 rooms, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet, 4. Fl…
2 room house in Chaidari, Greece
2 room house
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 75,000
Bright and spacious apartment in good condition for family accommodation in an ideal locatio…
2 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 86 m²
€ 150,000
Peristeri west of Athens in the center of the city, apartment of 86sq.m. 2nd floor airy and …
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 130,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens West: Peristeri - 50 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
82 m²
€ 170,000
For Sale || Residential Detached house  || Athens West: Peristeri - Kipoupoli 82 Sq.m., 1 Be…
2 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 91 m²
€ 130,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens West: Peristeri 91 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroo…
2 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 84 m²
€ 125,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens West: Peristeri 84 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroo…
3 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 115 m²
€ 150,000
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens West: Chaidari - 115 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1…
2 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 70 m²
€ 167,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens West: Petroupoli 70 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathro…
3 room cottage in Chaidari, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaidari, Greece
90 m²
€ 85,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia 90 Sq.m., 3 Bedroom…
3 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 110 m²
€ 148,000
Property Code: 1460 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 110 sq.…
2 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 110 m²
€ 115,000
Property Code: 1459 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 110 sq.…
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 48 m²
€ 40,000
Property Code: 1110 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 48 sq.m,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottage in Chaidari, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaidari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 395 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 4 room villa in Chaidari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaidari, Greece
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,434,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
