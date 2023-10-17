UAE
Townhouses for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece
Kassandria
32
Trilofos
20
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
19
Panorama Municipal Unit
16
Municipality of Aristotle
15
Epanomi
14
Plagiari
13
The municipality Nea Propontida
11
Ierissos
10
Neo Rysio
10
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
7
Neoi Epivates
7
Peraia
7
Korinos
5
Municipality of Diou - Olympus
5
Pylaia Municipal Unit
4
Nea Moudania
3
Neos Marmaras
3
Serres
3
Serres Municipality
3
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4
1
90 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
5
2
206 m²
4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
4
1
98 m²
2/1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
€170,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
5
2
105 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4
1
101 m²
-1/3
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€178,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Polychrono, Greece
3
2
2
A corner maisonette with unique aesthetics and a total living space of 150 s.m., built on a…
€725,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Pefkochori, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
€560,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
4
1
107 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters in North Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
80 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
3
Exclusive home with pride and imagination fully furnished in a privileged and peaceful locat…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Paliouri, Greece
3
2
This wonderful property is full of charm and is located close to the picturesque village of …
€190,000
Recommend
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
7
3
Villa in a quiet location, it is a 380 sq meter villa on 3 levels plus a gorgeous loft looki…
€690,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
3
PENTHOUSE HOME in the quiet part of the seaside town PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI. The home is gorge…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
3
2
HANIOTI luxurious Mediterranean maisonette for sale in an area that is rising in real estate…
€175,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
2
2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
€140,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Polychrono, Greece
2
2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
€230,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
4
4
This property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wi…
€590,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Chaniotis, Greece
3
2
The property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wit…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Fokea, Greece
3
2
The property is a stunning home in a popular location that offers a tranquil and serene envi…
€370,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
3
2
A rustic home with sea views and plenty of patios is situated at the peak of the thriving se…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kalandra, Greece
3
3
Nestled on a picturesque coastal cliff in POSIDI, this stunning summer home boasts panoramic…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
3
2
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 135 sq meters of living …
€330,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pefkochori, Greece
2
2
2
Excellent investment opportunity to own your own home by the seaside in the tourist tow…
€349,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
4
4
3
This modern 4-bedroom villa is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion …
€450,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nea Skioni, Greece
5
2
3
Susan Jameson Real Estate is delighted to announce a new development getting underway with a…
€295,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Siviri, Greece
3
2
3
A well-kept house for sale in Halkidiki of superb proportions with many quaint features, occ…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
3
3
Ideal summer home unlike any other with plenty of space and privacy including 90 sq meters o…
€215,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
3
Welcome to Polihrono, this gorgeous home with 105 sq meters of living area and gardens with …
€260,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
4
3
The villa “Finesse” is situated in Pefkohori Halkidiki a prime location district in a quiet …
€850,000
Recommend
Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
