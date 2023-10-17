Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
3 room house with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
€320,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
€1,05M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
€455,000
2 room house in Pikrolimni, Greece
2 room house
Pikrolimni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4274 - House FOR SALE in Gallikos Panteleimonas for €100.000 . This 130 sq…
€100,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Μaisonette is located in a popular Pefkohori village only 140 meters to the beach. The mario…
€265,000
2 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Psakoudia village 1700 meters from the great san…
€175,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
2 room house in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in Nea Plagia only 25 meters from the nice wide sandy beach in the…
€170,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
€480,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor -1
For sale a villa of 211 sq.m. with garden 1242sq.m. and pool in Kypsa ( Halkidiki ). The …
€790,000
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
€170,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPR3371 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €480.000 . This 200 sq. m. fu…
€480,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€75,000
9 room house with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 300 m²
€565,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design in Triad, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Triad, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 1
€340,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design in Triad, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Triad, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
€350,000
2 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 200 meter…
€120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€290,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village only 170 meters from the great sandy beach…
€245,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
€500,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design in Triad, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Triad, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 1
€340,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€565,000
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
€3,30M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 261 m²
€320,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design in Triad, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Triad, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Floor 1
€380,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€500,000

