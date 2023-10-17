Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

The municipality Nea Propontida
44
Kassandria
41
Municipality of Aristotle
35
Trilofos
30
Neo Rysio
27
Ierissos
21
Panorama Municipal Unit
19
Epanomi
18
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€75,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€290,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€565,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€85,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Pikrolimni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Pikrolimni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€80,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Xylopoli, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Xylopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 335 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€690,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€255,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€90,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€1,10M
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€80,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Portes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Platanakia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€230,000
Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Pefkochori, Greece
This gorgeous complex of new homes goes far beyond property ownership. It represents a new l…
€400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€75,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€150,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
If you dreamt of a luxurious, spacious villa with 150 m of living space and an hour from the…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Located on a plot of 500 sq. mt., with the most gorgeous views and just a few minutes drive …
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€310,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Kassandrino, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Kassandrino, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€220,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pente Vryses, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pente Vryses, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€92,000

