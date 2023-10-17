Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Municipal Unit of Evosmo
43
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
34
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
22
Nea Michaniona
14
Neoi Epivates
14
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
12
Municipality of Diou - Olympus
11
Municipal unot of Polichni
11
1 850 properties total found
2 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
2 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The apartment is located in Siviri village only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach. The apa…
€180,000
1 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4275 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4276 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4271 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €248.000 . This 88 sq. …
€248,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4272 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4273 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Property Code: HPS4269 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €338.000 . This 119 sq.…
€338,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Property Code: HPS4270 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €235.000 . This 79 sq. …
€235,000
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
The building with apartments is located 350 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. Ther…
€135,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€165,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece We offer luminous minimalist apartments wi…
€213,700
2 room apartment in Triad, Greece
2 room apartment
Triad, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Property Code: HPS4123 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €270.000 . This 121 sq. m. …
€270,000
2 room apartment in Triad, Greece
2 room apartment
Triad, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Property Code: HPS4124 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €285.000 . This 121 sq. m. …
€285,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€170,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Stathmos Mourion, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Stathmos Mourion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€350,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Code: HPS4266 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €185.000 . This 66 sq. …
€185,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4267 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €295.000 . This 107 sq.…
€295,000

