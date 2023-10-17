UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Central Macedonia
Residential properties for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece
Neo Rysio
61
Nea Kallikratia
59
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
57
Epanomi
48
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
47
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
46
Nea Triglia
38
Plagiari
36
Neoi Epivates
34
Nea Michaniona
33
Municipality of Diou - Olympus
32
Drymos
29
Korinos
29
Agia Triada
28
Giannitsa
28
Municipality of Pella
28
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
21
Serres
20
Serres Municipality
20
Kallithea
12
5 078 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
5
4
163 m²
3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
2
1
66 m²
The apartment is located in Siviri village only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach. The apa…
€180,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
100 m²
1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
5
206 m²
4
€320,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
5
450 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
114 m²
1
€455,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
1
62 m²
1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
1
62 m²
1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
1
1
67 m²
Property Code: HPS4275 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
2
1
107 m²
Property Code: HPS4276 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
Recommend
2 room house
Pikrolimni, Greece
2
1
130 m²
Property Code: HPS4274 - House FOR SALE in Gallikos Panteleimonas for €100.000 . This 130 sq…
€100,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
1
1
88 m²
Property Code: HPS4271 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €248.000 . This 88 sq. …
€248,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
2
1
67 m²
Property Code: HPS4272 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
2
1
107 m²
Property Code: HPS4273 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
2
1
119 m²
Property Code: HPS4269 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €338.000 . This 119 sq.…
€338,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
1
1
79 m²
Property Code: HPS4270 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €235.000 . This 79 sq. …
€235,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3
1
134 m²
Μaisonette is located in a popular Pefkohori village only 140 meters to the beach. The mario…
€265,000
Recommend
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
2
1
80 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Psakoudia village 1700 meters from the great san…
€175,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
81 m²
The building with apartments is located 350 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. Ther…
€135,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4
1
90 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
5
3
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
5
2
206 m²
4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
2
1
70 m²
1
The maisonette is located in Nea Plagia only 25 meters from the nice wide sandy beach in the…
€170,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
42 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
3
1
97 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€165,000
Recommend
Property types in Central Macedonia
apartments
houses
Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
