Residential properties for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

5 078 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
2 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
2 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The apartment is located in Siviri village only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach. The apa…
€180,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
1 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
3 room house with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
€320,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
€1,05M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
€455,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4275 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4276 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
2 room house in Pikrolimni, Greece
2 room house
Pikrolimni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4274 - House FOR SALE in Gallikos Panteleimonas for €100.000 . This 130 sq…
€100,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4271 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €248.000 . This 88 sq. …
€248,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4272 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €195.000 . This 67 sq. …
€195,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4273 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €298.000 . This 107 sq.…
€298,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Property Code: HPS4269 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €338.000 . This 119 sq.…
€338,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Property Code: HPS4270 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €235.000 . This 79 sq. …
€235,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Μaisonette is located in a popular Pefkohori village only 140 meters to the beach. The mario…
€265,000
2 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Psakoudia village 1700 meters from the great san…
€175,000
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
The building with apartments is located 350 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. Ther…
€135,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
2 room house in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in Nea Plagia only 25 meters from the nice wide sandy beach in the…
€170,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€165,000

