Mountain View Villas for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

Villa Villa 7 roomsin Tragana, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Serafim, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Serafim, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Villa 4 room villain Sykamino, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Loukas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villain Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 2 room villain Magoula, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Magoula, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Agii Pantes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agii Pantes, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 3 room villain Delphi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Delphi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. The first floor consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villain Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Arachova, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 6 room villain Drosia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Drosia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villain Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
13 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villain demos chalkideon, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 room villain Theologos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Theologos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 3 room villain Ano Vathia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ano Vathia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 6 room villain Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa Villain Oropos, Greece
Villa Villa
Oropos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Offered for sale Villa consisting of 3 housesEach house has 3 levels and consists of 1 livin…
Villa Villain Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
Villa 2 room villain Sykamino, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one shower…

