Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Central Greece, Greece

Chalkida
17
demos chalkideon
17
Municipality of Thiva
5
Municipal Unit of Thebes
5
Nea Palatia
5
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
4
demos delphon
2
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
2
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhousein Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse
Galaxidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,250,000
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…

Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir