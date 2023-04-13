UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Central Greece, Greece
Chalkida
17
demos chalkideon
17
Municipality of Thiva
5
Municipal Unit of Thebes
5
Nea Palatia
5
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
4
demos delphon
2
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
2
demos istiaias-aidepsou
2
demotike enoteta arachobes
2
Amarynthos
1
demos doridos
1
Eretria
1
Istiea
1
Loutra Edipsou
1
Municipal Unit of Galaxidi
1
Show more
Show less
22 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
3 room townhouse
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 367,500
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
demos chalkideon, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse
Nireos Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 215,500
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 373,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The sec…
Townhouse
Galaxidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,250,000
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Longos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
3 room townhouse
Theologos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse
Skala Oropou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
kastraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
Hrisso, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The gro…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nerotrivia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The f…
