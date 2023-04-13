Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

Chalkida
17
demos chalkideon
17
Municipality of Thiva
5
Municipal Unit of Thebes
5
Nea Palatia
5
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
4
demos delphon
2
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
2
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
3 room townhousein Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
3 room townhousein ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,500
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein demos chalkideon, Greece
3 room townhouse
demos chalkideon, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin demos chalkideon, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Nireos Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nireos Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos chalkideon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Akti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 215,500
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Akti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 373,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The sec…
Townhousein Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse
Galaxidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,250,000
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Longos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Longos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
3 room townhousein Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Theologos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin demos chalkideon, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Oropou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin kastraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
kastraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Theologos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein Hrisso, Greece
3 room townhouse
Hrisso, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The gro…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Nerotrivia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nerotrivia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The f…

Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir