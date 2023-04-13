Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece

Pool Residential properties for sale in Central Greece, Greece

demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
7
demotike enoteta arachobes
7
demos amphikleias - elateias
5
demos doridos
5
Lamia
5
Municipality of Tanagra
5
Loutra Edipsou
4
Nea Artaki
4
Show more
27 properties total found
Cottage 4 roomsin Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottagein Oropos, Greece
Cottage
Oropos, Greece
600 m²
€ 220,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
Villa 4 room villain Sykamino, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Ilia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ilia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 5 room villain demos chalkideon, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Loukas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
2 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
1 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
1 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
Villa 6 room villain Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 2 room villain Magoula, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Magoula, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Agii Pantes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agii Pantes, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
Townhousein Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse
Galaxidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,250,000
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villain Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
13 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 3 room villain Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Avlida Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villain Theologos, Greece
Villa Villa
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Villa 3 room villain Theologos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Theologos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 5 room villain Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 room villain Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa 6 room villain Panorama, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Panorama, Greece
8 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 910 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 2 room villain Sykamino, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one shower…

Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir