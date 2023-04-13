Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
122 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Tragana, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Serafim, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Serafim, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Cottage 4 roomsin Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
3 room cottagein Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
2 room apartmentin Psachna, Greece
2 room apartment
Psachna, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Villa 4 room villain Sykamino, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
4 room apartmentin Limni, Greece
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
3 room cottagein Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Ritsona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Pili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pili, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
3 room apartmentin Mesochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Mesochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Cottage 4 roomsin Gouves, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Gouves, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannitsou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Giannitsou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
3 room townhousein ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein ampelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Loukas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 84,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 11 bedroomsin demos kymes - aliberiou, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
demos kymes - aliberiou, Greece
13 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
1 room apartmentin Seta, Greece
1 room apartment
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartmentin ampelochori, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…

