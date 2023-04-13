Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Central Greece, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 roomsin Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottagein Oropos, Greece
Cottage
Oropos, Greece
600 m²
€ 220,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…

