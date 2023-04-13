Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

Cottage 6 roomsin Lihada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Lihada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The own…
3 room cottagein Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
1 room Cottagein Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Ritsona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Cottage 4 roomsin Gouves, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Gouves, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannitsou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Giannitsou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin Seta, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Seta, Greece
14 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein ampelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Loukisia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loukisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room cottagein Seta, Greece
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor The first f…
1 room Cottagein Vathy, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vathy, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
3 room cottagein Gymno, Greece
3 room cottage
Gymno, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 84,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 11 bedroomsin demos kymes - aliberiou, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
demos kymes - aliberiou, Greece
13 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room cottagein Seta, Greece
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room cottagein demos doridos, Greece
3 room cottage
demos doridos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Artaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
1 room Cottagein Malakonta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Malakonta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Chalkoutsi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 319,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Gymno, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Gymno, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin alyke, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
alyke, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…

