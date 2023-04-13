Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

demos chalkideon
30
Chalkida
29
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
6
Nea Palatia
5
Lamia
3
Municipality of Thiva
3
demos istiaias-aidepsou
2
Loutra Edipsou
2
25 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Nireos Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Nireos Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,580,000
For sale Apartment of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Skala Oropou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
4 room apartmentin Limni, Greece
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Agios Loukas, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Loukas, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 55,650
For sale Apartment of 43 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
3 room apartmentin ampelochori, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Seta, Greece
2 room apartment
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the g…
2 room apartmentin Fylla, Greece
2 room apartment
Fylla, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
4 room apartmentin Panorama, Greece
4 room apartment
Panorama, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
4 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
4 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale Apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Akti, Greece
2 room apartment
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 99,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
1 room apartmentin Akti, Greece
1 room apartment
Akti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
1 room apartmentin Eretria, Greece
1 room apartment
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
2 room apartmentin Edipsos, Greece
2 room apartment
Edipsos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
2 room apartmentin Nea Palatia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 136,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
2 room apartmentin Longos, Greece
2 room apartment
Longos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
2 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
1 room apartmentin Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Chalkoutsi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment
Lamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece The duplex is situated on the second floor…
2 room apartmentin monasteraki, Greece
2 room apartment
monasteraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
1 room apartmentin Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 30,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
3 room apartmentin Hrisso, Greece
3 room apartment
Hrisso, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 325,000
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
2 room apartmentin Nea Artaki, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Artaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…

