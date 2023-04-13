UAE
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Central Greece, Greece
demos chalkideon
30
Chalkida
29
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
6
Nea Palatia
5
Lamia
3
Municipality of Thiva
3
demos istiaias-aidepsou
2
Loutra Edipsou
2
Municipality of Livadia
2
Municipal Unit of Thebes
2
Nea Artaki
2
Aliveri
1
Amarynthos
1
demos delphon
1
demos doridos
1
demos karpenesiou
1
Eretria
1
Kamena Vourla
1
Psachna
1
Vasiliko
1
Show more
Show less
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Psachna, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
3 room apartment
Mesochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
1 room apartment
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
2 room apartment
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the g…
2 room apartment
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 99,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
1 room apartment
Akti, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
1 room apartment
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
2 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 136,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
2 room apartment
Longos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
1 room apartment
Chalkoutsi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartment
Lamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece The duplex is situated on the second floor…
2 room apartment
monasteraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
2 room apartment
Livadia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
3 room apartment
Hrisso, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 325,000
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
2 room apartment
Sarandi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
2 room apartment
Nea Artaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
Properties features in Central Greece, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
