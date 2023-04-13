Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Central Greece, Greece

1 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
1 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale Apartment of 1406 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin Nireos Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Nireos Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,580,000
For sale Apartment of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
1 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale Apartment of 396 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room studio apartmentin Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath 32 m²
€ 60,000
Oropos northeast of Athens, Halkoutsi area, 32 m2 studio. Corner on the first floor in excel…
1 room apartmentin Skala Oropou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 100,000
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.& nbsp; in the 1st. Floor.& …
2 room apartmentin Psachna, Greece
2 room apartment
Psachna, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
4 room apartmentin Limni, Greece
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Nea Palatia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 25,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
3 room apartmentin Mesochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Mesochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
4 room apartmentin ampelochori, Greece
4 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Three new apartments in Peania, Attika. - Flat on the second floor has an area of ​​97 squar…
1 room apartmentin Agios Loukas, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Loukas, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 55,650
For sale Apartment of 43 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
1 room apartmentin Seta, Greece
1 room apartment
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartmentin ampelochori, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Seta, Greece
2 room apartment
Seta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the g…
2 room apartmentin Fylla, Greece
2 room apartment
Fylla, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
1 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
1 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
3 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 91 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
4 room apartmentin Panorama, Greece
4 room apartment
Panorama, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
4 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
4 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale Apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Akti, Greece
2 room apartment
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 99,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
1 room apartmentin Akti, Greece
1 room apartment
Akti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
2 room apartmentin Kamena Vourla, Greece
2 room apartment
Kamena Vourla, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the groun…
1 room apartmentin Eretria, Greece
1 room apartment
Eretria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…

