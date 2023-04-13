Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Central Greece, Greece

229 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 130,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
1 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
1 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale Apartment of 1406 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Tragana, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Serafim, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Serafim, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Cottage 4 roomsin Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
1 room apartmentin Nireos Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Nireos Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,580,000
For sale Apartment of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 6 roomsin Lihada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Lihada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The own…
1 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
1 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
3 room cottagein Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace.The owne…
1 room apartmentin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale Apartment of 396 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
1 room studio apartmentin Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath 32 m²
€ 60,000
Oropos northeast of Athens, Halkoutsi area, 32 m2 studio. Corner on the first floor in excel…
3 room cottagein Oropos, Greece
3 room cottage
Oropos, Greece
1 bath 210 m²
€ 285,000
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Faros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Faros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
5 bath 260 m²
€ 300,000
Oropos north of Athens, Halkoutsi: 260 m2 detached house on a plot of 600 m2. and in excelle…
Cottagein Oropos, Greece
Cottage
Oropos, Greece
600 m²
€ 220,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
3 room townhousein Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room apartmentin Skala Oropou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 53,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Politia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Politia, Greece
420 m²
€ 120,000
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 120,000
Oropos north-east of Athens Halkoutsi area, detached house of 85sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m.…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
4 room housein Eretria, Greece
4 room house
Eretria, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Private house on the island of Evia with an area of 190sq.m. 800m from the pool.& nbsp ; 1s…
2 room apartmentin demos chalkideon, Greece
2 room apartment
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 100,000
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.& nbsp; in the 1st. Floor.& …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Lianokladi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lianokladi, Greece
2 bath 250 m²
€ 200,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Fthiotida: Leianokladi - 250 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2…
2 room apartmentin Psachna, Greece
2 room apartment
Psachna, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Villa 4 room villain Sykamino, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottagein Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
2 room apartmentin Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…

