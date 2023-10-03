Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Bungalow

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Greece

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with furniture, with mountain view, with central heating in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with furniture, with mountain view, with central heating
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
Magnificent home in Sani with this easy living home with a great floor plan and is a bungalo…
€250,000

Properties features in Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir