  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
136
Municipality of Athens
136
Municipality of Saronikos
28
Anavissos Municipal Unit
18
Agia Marina
13
Piraeus
13
Kalyvia Thorikou
12
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
12
108 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
Villa 9 room villa in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Villa 6 room villa in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 2 room villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Kitsi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 5
€ 1,650,000
Villa Villa in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa Villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
Villa 3 room villa in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaidari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lavrion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,620,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Rafina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
Villa 5 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
Villa Villa in Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Thymari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Villa Villa in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kitsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 5
€ 6,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000

