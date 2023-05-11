Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
156
Municipality of Athens
156
Agia Marina
17
Piraeus
13
Municipality of Saronikos
10
Nea Makri
9
Kalyvia Thorikou
8
Limenas Markopoulou
8
25 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,980,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Townhouse 6 rooms in Agia Marina, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Souli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
3 room townhouse in Kypseli, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kypseli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,380,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 674,650
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kapandriti, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kapandriti, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
3 room townhouse in alimos, Greece
3 room townhouse
alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,325,000
3 room townhouse in Kato Souli, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in alimos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000

