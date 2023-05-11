UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Attica, Greece
Townhouse
Clear all
88 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room townhouse
alimos, Greece
5
2
1
€ 610,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
3
3
1
€ 235,000
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4
1
€ 1,600,000
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4
1
€ 1,980,000
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5
1
€ 490,000
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5
1
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
3
1
€ 435,000
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3
1
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3
1
€ 270,000
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
€ 820,000
Townhouse 5 rooms
Athens, Greece
5
1
€ 580,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
3
1
1
€ 210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4
2
1
€ 150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6
3
1
€ 400,000
Townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
€ 148,000
Townhouse 4 rooms
Attica, Greece
4
1
€ 950,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
5
5
3
€ 1,000,000
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4
2
2
€ 265,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
8
4
1
€ 600,000
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
6
3
1
€ 600,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
5
2
1
€ 410,000
3 room townhouse
Saint Spyridon, Greece
4
2
1
€ 320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
4
1
1
€ 85,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6
1
1
€ 189,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Korydallos, Greece
5
2
1
€ 250,000
Townhouse
Epanochori, Greece
2
2
1
€ 300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Grampia, Greece
3
2
1
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse
Kypseli, Greece
5
3
1
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
5
2
1
€ 270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5
3
1
€ 900,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
