Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Attica, Greece

3 room townhouse in alimos, Greece
3 room townhouse
alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,980,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thymari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Townhouse in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 148,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Souli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
3 room townhouse in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 189,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Korydallos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Townhouse in Epanochori, Greece
Townhouse
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Grampia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Grampia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Kypseli, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kypseli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000

Properties features in Attica, Greece

