Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
156
Municipality of Athens
156
Agia Marina
17
Piraeus
13
Municipality of Saronikos
10
Nea Makri
9
Kalyvia Thorikou
8
Limenas Markopoulou
8
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
90 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thymari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 830,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kouvaras, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Townhouse in Epanochori, Greece
Townhouse
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Grampia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Grampia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
3 room townhouse in Koropi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room townhouse in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 674,650
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
3 room townhouse in Markopoulo, Greece
3 room townhouse
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
3 room townhouse in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 347,000

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir