Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica

Pool Residential properties for sale in Attica, Greece

Chaidari
31
Artemida
29
Saronida Municipal Unit
25
Saronis
25
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
18
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
18
Anavyssos
17
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
16
Show more
179 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 1,000,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
€ 550,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,980,000
Villa Villa in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€ 500,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
3 room cottage in Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€ 980,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
€ 810,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 9 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 780,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 422 m²
€ 2,300,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
€ 1,800,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3/1
€ 2,750,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,115,000
Villa 2 room villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir