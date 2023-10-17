Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
11
Municipality of Athens
11
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
€85,000
1 room studio apartment near metro in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment near metro
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
€30,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€125,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€139,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 3/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€111,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€125,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€175,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€192,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€205,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
€105,000
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Property Code: 1334 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Studio of total surface 20 sq.m, on…
€29,000
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6
Apartment for sale in Center, Neos Kosmos of Athens - Center for 120.000€ (Listing No GK002)…
€120,000

