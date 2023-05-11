Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Attica, Greece

Kalyvia Thorikou
54
Agia Marina
50
Nea Makri
43
Vari Municipal Unit
41
Rafina
36
Chaidari
31
Artemida
29
Limenas Markopoulou
29
Show more
422 properties total found
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 635,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 850,000
3 room townhouse in alimos, Greece
3 room townhouse
alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 550,000
Villa Villa in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,980,000
Villa 6 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
Villa Villa in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
4 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
4 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 4/1
€ 135,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 2/1
€ 275,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
6 room apartment in alimos, Greece
6 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 400,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
€ 340,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€ 148,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 260,000

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir