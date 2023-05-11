UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Attica, Greece
Athens
1458
Municipality of Athens
1458
Piraeus
224
Municipality of Saronikos
88
alimos
69
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
68
Palaio Faliro
66
Anavissos Municipal Unit
63
Kalyvia Thorikou
54
Agia Marina
50
Nea Makri
43
Vari Municipal Unit
41
Rafina
36
Chaidari
31
Artemida
29
Limenas Markopoulou
29
Lavrion
27
Saronida Municipal Unit
25
Saronis
25
Spata
15
Show more
Show less
Clear all
479 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3
1
1
€ 182,000
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
1
4/1
€ 260,000
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4
1
4/1
€ 550,000
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
13
6
682 m²
5
€ 4,300,000
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1/1
€ 270,000
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5
1
€ 490,000
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4
1
€ 225,000
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
1/1
€ 170,000
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
7/1
€ 250,000
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
5/1
€ 335,000
6 room apartment
Athens, Greece
6
8/1
€ 450,000
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4
8/1
€ 300,000
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1
2/1
€ 48,000
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
4/1
€ 135,000
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
3/1
€ 450,000
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1
4/1
€ 420,000
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
6/1
€ 370,000
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1
5/1
€ 345,000
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4
4/1
€ 350,000
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3
3/1
€ 260,000
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4
2
3/1
Price on request
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
€ 820,000
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4
5/1
€ 385,000
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3
1
Price on request
2 room apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2
1/1
€ 148,000
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3
1
1/1
€ 260,000
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
5
1
€ 318,000
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
1
1
€ 310,000
1 room apartment
Thoriko, Greece
1
1
€ 460,000
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5
1
€ 2,100,000
Search using the map