Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
1458
Municipality of Athens
1458
Piraeus
224
Municipality of Saronikos
88
alimos
69
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
68
Palaio Faliro
66
Anavissos Municipal Unit
63
Show more
479 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 260,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 550,000
Villa 6 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 270,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
4 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 7/1
€ 250,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 5/1
€ 335,000
6 room apartment in Athens, Greece
6 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Floor 8/1
€ 450,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 8/1
€ 300,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Floor 2/1
€ 48,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 4/1
€ 135,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 420,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 370,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 345,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
€ 260,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
Price on request
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 5/1
€ 385,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€ 148,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 260,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
1 room Cottage in Kymi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
1 room apartment in Thoriko, Greece
1 room apartment
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
