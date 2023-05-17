Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Attica, Greece

Anavissos Municipal Unit
51
Agia Marina
47
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
42
Nea Makri
40
Kalyvia Thorikou
36
Vari Municipal Unit
31
Limenas Markopoulou
28
Artemida
27
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 1,000,000
Zakynthos island, Volimes village, detached house of 100 sq.m. consisting of 2 studios of 50…
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
€ 495,000
Corfu town SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 160 m2, 2 Le…
3 room cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
€ 550,000
Vari south of Athens Miladeza area, independent maisonette of 207 sq.m. on a plot of 200 sq.…
Villa 4 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 510 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
3 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 3 bedr…
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 945,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 290 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
2 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedr…
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 648 m²
€ 1,550,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.m in Athens. The fourth floor consists of a living room, o…
3 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 457 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 457 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a livi…
6 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
6 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 820 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one k…
6 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.m in Attica. The second floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
9 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
9 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
€ 2,110,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms, a li…
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one bedroom, one kit…
8 room house in Athens, Greece
8 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 840 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 840 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one kitc…
4 room house in Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 liv…
6 room house in Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 287 m²
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 287 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 213 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of a …
4 room house in Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 630 m²
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one bathroom, one pa…
7 room house in Athens, Greece
7 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathro…
4 room house in Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 square meters.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedro…
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 436 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
4 room house in Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 460 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room, on…

