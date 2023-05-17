UAE
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Attica, Greece
Anavissos Municipal Unit
51
Agia Marina
47
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
42
Nea Makri
40
Kalyvia Thorikou
36
Vari Municipal Unit
31
Limenas Markopoulou
28
Artemida
27
Rafina
21
Saronida Municipal Unit
21
Saronis
21
alimos
17
Lavrion
17
Palaio Faliro
14
Spata
14
Anavyssos
13
Paiania
11
Chaidari
10
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
8
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
6
House
293 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
2
2
100 m²
€ 1,000,000
Zakynthos island, Volimes village, detached house of 100 sq.m. consisting of 2 studios of 50…
Recommend
3 room house
Athens, Greece
3
160 m²
-1
€ 495,000
Corfu town SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 160 m2, 2 Le…
Recommend
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
207 m²
€ 550,000
Vari south of Athens Miladeza area, independent maisonette of 207 sq.m. on a plot of 200 sq.…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8
4
1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
Recommend
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
Recommend
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …
Recommend
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
510 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
Recommend
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
159 m²
3
€ 2,300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
Recommend
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
200 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 3 bedr…
Recommend
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
290 m²
2
€ 945,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 290 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
Recommend
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
Recommend
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
150 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedr…
Recommend
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
648 m²
€ 1,550,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.m in Athens. The fourth floor consists of a living room, o…
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
457 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 457 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a livi…
Recommend
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
8
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
Recommend
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
820 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one k…
Recommend
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
10
600 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.m in Attica. The second floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
Recommend
9 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
12
1 000 m²
€ 2,110,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms, a li…
Recommend
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
500 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one bedroom, one kit…
Recommend
8 room house
Athens, Greece
9
840 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 840 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one kitc…
Recommend
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6
550 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 liv…
Recommend
6 room house
Athens, Greece
8
287 m²
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 287 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
Recommend
3 room house
Athens, Greece
3
213 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 213 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of a …
Recommend
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6
630 m²
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one bathroom, one pa…
Recommend
7 room house
Athens, Greece
10
600 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathro…
Recommend
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5
210 m²
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 square meters.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedro…
Recommend
3 room house
Athens, Greece
6
436 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
Recommend
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6
460 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room, on…
Recommend
