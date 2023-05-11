Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Attica, Greece

Limenas Markopoulou
28
Artemida
27
Saronida Municipal Unit
21
Saronis
21
Lavrion
17
Spata
14
Anavyssos
13
Paiania
11
306 properties total found
3 room townhouse in alimos, Greece
3 room townhouse
alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
Villa 4 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,980,000
Villa 6 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
Villa Villa in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
1 room Cottage in Kymi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Villa 6 room villa in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Villa 2 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,320,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
1 room Cottage in Varnavas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Varnavas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Villa Villa in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thymari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Townhouse in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 148,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000

