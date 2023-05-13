Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Attica, Greece

Anavyssos
13
Palaia Phokaia
13
Paiania
11
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
9
Koropi
8
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
8
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
7
Keratea
6
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
345 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor …
3 room townhouse in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 1 level. The …
Villa 6 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
1 room Cottage in Kymi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottage in Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Villa 9 room villa in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 5 rooms in Spetses, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 rooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
1 room Cottage in Ano Potamia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ano Potamia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 212 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 6 room villa in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
3 room cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
Villa 2 room villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Villa Villa in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thymari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in alimos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 830,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
Villa 4 room villa in Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Villa 4 room villa in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir