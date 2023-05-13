UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Attica, Greece
Anavyssos
13
Palaia Phokaia
13
Paiania
11
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
9
Koropi
8
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
8
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
7
Keratea
6
Markopoulo
6
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
6
Kymi
5
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
5
Agios Ioannis Renti
4
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
4
Nea Peramos
4
Karystos
3
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
3
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
3
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
3
Neo Psychiko
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
345 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3
2
1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor …
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5
3
1
€ 620,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4
3
1
€ 375,000
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
0
0
Recommend
0
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3
1
1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 1 level. The …
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
13
6
682 m²
5
€ 4,300,000
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
0
0
Recommend
0
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5
1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
0
0
Recommend
0
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
0
0
Recommend
0
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
5
1
€ 318,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
0
0
Recommend
0
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
1
1
€ 310,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
4
2
1
€ 665,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 9 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
9
1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
0
0
Recommend
0
Cottage 5 rooms
Spetses, Greece
5
1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
0
0
Recommend
0
Cottage 5 rooms
Artemida, Greece
5
1
€ 375,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
0
0
Recommend
0
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
0
0
Recommend
0
1 room Cottage
Ano Potamia, Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 212 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7
3
1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
0
0
Recommend
0
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
7
2
1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
4
2
1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
6
1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
0
0
Recommend
0
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
2
1
1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1
1
€ 2,200,000
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
0
0
Recommend
0
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
3
1
1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
0
0
Recommend
0
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4
2
1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
0
0
Recommend
0
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6
3
1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
0
0
Recommend
0
Cottage 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6
4
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4
3
1
€ 830,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
5
3
1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
0
0
Recommend
0
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
6
3
1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
0
0
Recommend
0
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10
4
1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
0
0
Recommend
0
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
5
4
1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
0
0
Recommend
0
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
12
