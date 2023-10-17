Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Attica
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Attica, Greece

Artemida
17
Saronida Municipal Unit
17
Saronis
17
Palaia Phokaia
13
Anavyssos
11
Koropi
8
Paiania
8
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
7
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
1 279 properties total found
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 167 m²
€310,000
3 room house with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 6/6
€900,000
House with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
House with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 275 m²
€520,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building …
€520,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€900,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
€2,50M
3 room house with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Floor 6/6
€650,000
4 room house with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/4
€660,000
House with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
House with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 386 m²
€1,60M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/7
€355,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up from …
€1,60M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
€660,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€650,000
2 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 264 m²
€430,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 264 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€430,000
4 room house with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
€700,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€700,000
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/5
€683,000
2 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
€683,000
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
€683,000
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
€693,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€693,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 160 sq.m in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€335,000

Property types in Attica

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir