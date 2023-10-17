UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Attica
Houses
Houses for sale in Attica, Greece
Artemida
17
Saronida Municipal Unit
17
Saronis
17
Palaia Phokaia
13
Anavyssos
11
Koropi
8
Paiania
8
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
7
Keratea
6
Markopoulo
6
Municipality of Kallithea
6
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
6
Chaidari
5
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
5
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
4
Karystos
3
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
3
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
3
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
3
Neo Psychiko
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
1 279 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
167 m²
€310,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
168 m²
6/6
€900,000
Recommend
House with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
275 m²
€520,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
5
2
160 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
5
2
160 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
5
2
160 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
Recommend
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
8
275 m²
3
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building …
€520,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4
3
168 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€900,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3
1
167 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3
1
305 m²
€2,50M
Recommend
3 room house with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
137 m²
6/6
€650,000
Recommend
4 room house with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
146 m²
4/4
€660,000
Recommend
House with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1
386 m²
€1,60M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
100 m²
7/7
€355,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
1
386 m²
1
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up from …
€1,60M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Athens, Greece
5
2
146 m²
4/1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
€660,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
4
2
137 m²
6/1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€650,000
Recommend
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
264 m²
€430,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3
1
264 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 264 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€430,000
Recommend
4 room house with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
200 m²
5/5
€700,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Attica, Greece
5
3
200 m²
5/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€700,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
124 m²
5/5
€683,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
125 m²
5/5
€683,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
125 m²
5/5
€683,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
127 m²
5/5
€693,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
3
2
125 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
3
2
124 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
3
2
127 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€693,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
3
2
125 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 160 sq.m in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€335,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Attica
villas
cottages
townhouses
Properties features in Attica, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL