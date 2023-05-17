Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Attica, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 6 room villa in Region of Crete, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
3 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
3 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
€ 39,000
Halfunderground apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly…
2 room house in Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 270,000
A traditional Cretan house for sale in Platanias in the village of Pyrgos Psilonerou, enjoyi…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
€ 310,221
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
2 room apartment in Skaramangas, Greece
2 room apartment
Skaramangas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 92,000
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€ 180,000
This apartment for sale in Akrotiri, Crete, Greece is located in the popular seaside settlem…
4 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
4 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 486,742
Property Code: HPS2612 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €480.000 . This 145 sq. …
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor -1
€ 420,300
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 100 m2, 3 Levels,…
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€ 650,000
Property Code: 1359 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 190 sq.…
3 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 1,601,141
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
4 room apartment in Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 2/1
€ 430,000
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …

