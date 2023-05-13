Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Attica, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 4 rooms in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
1 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
1 room Cottage in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
3 room house in Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€ 180,000
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
2 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€ 221,581
Property Code: HPS714 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €220.000. This 117 …
2 room apartment in mpolati, Greece
2 room apartment
mpolati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 115,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Korinthia: Velo - 166 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, …
3 room house in Kontos, Greece
3 room house
Kontos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 292,463
Detached stone house 120 sq.m. on a 400sq.m. plot in Greece, Aegina, subarea Aegina is on sa…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olynthos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedroo…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 110,431
A, Apartment 75 sq.m., 1 level, elevated ground floor, at residential area, year of construc…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€ 220,000
This house for sale in Chania Crete is located between olive trees and with direct acces fro…
3 room house in Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 room house
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
€ 270,000
This house is situated in the outskirts of Nea Skioni village and is 500 meters from the bea…

