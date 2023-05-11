Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in Attica, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 1,000,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
€ 550,000
3 room cottage in Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€ 980,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
€ 810,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€ 1,200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 422 m²
€ 2,300,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
€ 1,800,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
€ 1,150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in alimos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
€ 1,326,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
3 room cottage in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
3 room cottage in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
3 room cottage in Pikermi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
3 room cottage in Kato Souli, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 3,675,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000

Properties features in Attica, Greece

