Seaview Cottages for Sale in Attica, Greece

1 room Cottage in Kymi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
1 room Cottage in Varnavas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Varnavas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Price on request
1 room Cottage in Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
3 room cottage in Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nimborio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nimborio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
3 room cottage in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Perdika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
3 room cottage in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000

