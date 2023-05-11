Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Attica, Greece

Municipality of Athens
770
Piraeus
142
alimos
53
Palaio Faliro
52
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
26
Chaidari
21
Kalyvia Thorikou
18
Municipality of Saronikos
16
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
116 properties total found
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 635,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 850,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 550,000
4 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
4 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 4/1
€ 135,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 2/1
€ 275,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
6 room apartment in alimos, Greece
6 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 400,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
€ 340,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€ 148,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 260,000
3 room apartment in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 208,000
4 room apartment in Lavrion, Greece
4 room apartment
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€ 230,000
4 room apartment in Grampia, Greece
4 room apartment
Grampia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 327,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
1 room apartment in alimos, Greece
1 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
€ 850,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 125,000
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/1
€ 500,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 1,000,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
€ 990,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,450,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3/1
€ 2,750,000

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir