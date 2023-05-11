Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Attica, Greece

alimos
53
Palaio Faliro
52
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
26
Chaidari
21
Kalyvia Thorikou
18
Municipality of Saronikos
16
Rafina
15
Anavissos Municipal Unit
12
137 properties total found
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 260,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 550,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 270,000
4 room apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 7/1
€ 250,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 5/1
€ 335,000
6 room apartment in Athens, Greece
6 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Floor 8/1
€ 450,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 8/1
€ 300,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Floor 2/1
€ 48,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 4/1
€ 135,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 420,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 370,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 345,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
€ 260,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
Price on request
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 5/1
€ 385,000
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€ 148,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 260,000
1 room apartment in Thoriko, Greece
1 room apartment
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 400,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Fyli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 77,000
4 room apartment in Attica, Greece
4 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 2/1
€ 430,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 4/1
€ 215,000
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000

